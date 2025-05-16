A standout highlight of the auction is a James Bond: From Russia with Love complete official attaché case replica by SD Studios, No. 24 of 100, estimated at £18,000 to £25,000. Released in 1963, From Russia with Love is hailed as one of the finest entries in the Bond canon, a thrilling Cold War spy adventure that sees 007 targeted by the sinister Spectre organisation. This replica attaché case brings the film's iconic gadgetry to life. Its contents include two hidden daggers with a working ejection mechanism on each side.