Connoisseurs and collectors are invited to indulge in a curated selection of exceptional beverages at Ewbank's upcoming Fine Wines and Spirits Auction on Thursday, May 15.
Starting at midday, this sale will feature more than 200 lots of sought-after tipples, promising a treasure trove of flavour and rarity.
The auction boasts a diverse array of fine wines and premium spirits, catering to a wide range of palates and collecting interests.
These include a distinguished selection of whisky, from rare single malts to aged blends, alongside prestigious Champagne houses and vintage offerings.
Port enthusiasts will find compelling lots, while lovers of fine Burgundy wines can explore a carefully chosen selection.
The sale will also feature increasingly popular English sparkling wines, as well as other notable wines and spirits.
Highlights from the auction include a Chateau Petrus 1979 (Bordeaux, France).This is a rare opportunity to own a single bottle of the legendary Chateau Petrus from the heralded 1979 vintage.
Despite some ullage to the high shoulder and some staining to the label – signs of its esteemed age – this Pomerol icon carries the mark of a truly exceptional year. It carries a pre-sale guide price of £600 to £800.
Another highlight is Tignanello 2012, Antinori (Italy). This is offered as a case of eight bottles, the Tignanello 2012 from the Antinori estate. This Sangiovese-dominant blend is celebrated for its structure, complexity, and aging potential. It has been valued at £500 and £800.
The Sempe 1955 (Armagnac, France) is a single bottle of Bas-Armagnac from the renowned house of Sempe, offering a rare taste of history. Distilled in 1955, a year often lauded for its quality in the region, this vintage Armagnac embodies decades of maturation. It is expected to sell for £300 to £500.
The Chateau Latour, Pauillac 2003 (Bordeaux, France, features a single bottle of Chateau Latour from the powerful 2003 vintage. As one of the five first growth estates of Bordeaux, Latour consistently produces wines of exceptional structure and longevity. It has an estimate of £300 to £500.
The Dom Perignon 1992 (Champagne, France) is a single magnum of Dom Perignon from the acclaimed 1992 vintage. Magnums are not only impressive in size but also allow for a slower and more graceful aging process, potentially enhancing the wine's complexity. It is expected to sell for between £200 and £300.
The Red Monogram, Peers Reserve liqueur Scotch whisky (Scotland, C.1950) offers a fascinating glimpse into the whisky market of the mid-20th century. Bottled at 70% proof, this blend likely showcases a different style and character compared to modern whiskies, appealing to collectors of vintage spirits. It carries a pre-sale guide price of £200 to £300.
Bidders will have the opportunity to view the lots from Monday, May 12 to Thursday, May 15, from 9am to 5pm daily until the day of the sale, which will take place at Ewbank's. Bidding will be available in person at Ewbank's auction rooms in Send, Surrey, and online through www.ewbankauctions.co.uk