Retail crime can leave shop owners and staff feeling vulnerable and scared—but police say they are fighting back with renewed focus, tougher enforcement, and closer collaboration with local businesses.
Many towns in Surrey, including Haslemere, retailers have recently raised concerns about increased levels of shoplifting, while in Farnham, the local Business Improvement District (BID) has responded by hiring town rangers to deter shoplifters and reassure traders.
Surrey Police say they are well aware of the issue and have launched a refreshed retail crime strategy to take on repeat offenders and make town centres safer.
“For local business owners and shop owners, retail crime is a big problem and we really need to get on top of things and tackle this properly,” said Chief Superintendent Juliet Parker, the force’s lead on retail crime, at a press conference to launch the initiative.
In the past year alone, Surrey Police have quadrupled the number of charges for shoplifting, with more than 800 prosecutions recorded. Arrest rates have risen to around 24 percent—up from 10 percent two years ago—while the solved outcome rate has more than doubled to over 23 percent.
Chf Supt Parker added “We will continue to utilise deterrents to reduce levels of violence, because often people are too frightened to deal with offenders that come into their premises and we really need to stop that happening.”
Neighbourhood policing teams are now carrying out intensified patrols in crime hotspots, working directly with shops to identify repeat locations and offenders.
Operation Opal, a national initiative, is being used to target organised gangs who enter Surrey to commit large-scale thefts. The force is also encouraging stronger business partnerships, including with BID-led security teams.
Police are often not informed about some shoplifting incidents , Chf Supt Parker said, something the force hopes to change.
“We know shoplifting has a significant impact on business and can leave staff feeling fearful and vulnerable. Sometimes violence isn’t issued, but I know how I would feel if I was alone in a shop and people came in to steal stuff.”
In a press statement, she added: “Retail crime is simply not fair. It can be volatile, dangerous and fuels local illicit activities. Through clear co-operation and partnership working, the figures can be improved. We have made positive strides in this area, but there is more to do.”
Recently, a shoplift gang who filled 857 trollies with £130,000 worth of stolen goods from supermarkets across Surrey were arrested and given custodial sentences.
“We are committed to tackling retail crime head on, relentlessly pursuing those who steal from shops. To do so, we rely on thefts being reported so that we can identify hotspots and trends, act swiftly, and prevent crime from happening and catch the offenders where it does occur. “
Surrey Police and Crime Commissioner Lisa Townsend recently launched a retail crime survey to better understand the impact on local businesses. Findings will help shape future improvements in service and strategy.
Ms Townsend said: “I know from speaking to shop owners and staff, and reading the responses to our survey, that retail crime continues to have a significant impact across our county.
“We have seen impressive progress over the last year in tackling this issue but there is clearly more to do.
“That is why I am delighted that this new strategy will help our police teams work more closely with our retailers and target offenders, so we can drive this criminality out of our communities in Surrey.”