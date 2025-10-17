First is Cecil Kennedy (British, 1905–1997), often regarded as the finest British flower painter of the 20th century. His signed oil on canvas White Flowers (76 x 63cm) exemplifies the precision and quality that earned him prestigious patrons, including Queen Mary. Exhibition and Fine Art Society labels verso confirm its inclusion in the 1953 Flower Painting Exhibition in Bath. Kennedy’s meticulously arranged compositions were prepared by his wife, Winifred Aves, and inspired by 17th-century Dutch and Flemish masters. A small painted ladybird, a tradition reportedly begun by Queen Mary, appears in all his works.