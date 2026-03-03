A Bishop’s Sutton man who admits he dislikes watercress is preparing to defend his World Watercress Eating Championship title for an 18th year.
An anticipated highlight of the annual Alresford Watercress Festival, on Sunday, May 17, is the World Watercress Eating Championship. Glenn Walsh, 58, has reigned supreme for the past 17 years.
Born and bred in Bishop’s Sutton and still living in the Alresford area, the self-employed fencer has long been part of the festival, which celebrates the official start of the UK watercress season.
“It’s amazing for Alresford,” he said. “It brings thousands of new people to the town and it’s always great fun for those of us who live here.
“Each year I question whether I’ll take part in the eating competition as I dread it and don’t actually like watercress much, but then my competitive nature and the pressure take over.”
Glenn recalls that when the competition first began, the aim was to eat as much watercress as possible within a set time — which, he said, “wasn’t pretty”.
Now, aided by a bottle of water — “essential”, according to Glenn — the rules are simple: eat an 80g (2.8oz) bag of watercress in the fastest time.
Other key attributes for success, he said, are “big hands, a big mouth and a very competitive nature”. He does little preparation before the big day but limbers up with “a Guinness or two” immediately before and after.
There is an art to eating watercress at speed. The stalks, in particular, can stick in the throat, which is why the water is so important.
Glenn said he laughs when he hears novices describe it as “only eating some salad quickly”.
“It’s far from eating lettuce,” he said.
“To me, watercress is a condiment, something to accompany your meal or add to a sandwich, like mustard. You wouldn’t eat a jar of mustard in one go. Eating a bag of watercress in one go really isn’t right and should be approached with caution.”
Competitors stand at a table in front of the crowd and unceremoniously shovel the watercress into their mouths.
A couple of years ago, Glenn had his ankle fused and had to compete seated.
“I was worried the change in stance would affect me,” he said. “Then I realised my head was closer to the table and it may actually have helped.”
This year he has had his knee replaced but expects to be back on two legs by May.
Over the years, his times have varied. His fastest was 25.5 seconds, recorded in 2022, while his slowest was 58 seconds at last year’s festival.
Competition is fierce, with people travelling from across the country, and even the world, to sign up on the day.
On occasion, Glenn has faced family rivalry. His triplet daughters, Ellen, Laura and Beth, and his son, Connor, have all competed. Glenn retained his title, though Ellen came a close second.
Asked whether he feels threatened by his children, he said: “No. I think they let me win to keep me happy.”
It is a family affair. When not competing, the children cheer from the sidelines while Tracy, Glenn’s wife of 29 years, translates the commentary into sign language on stage.
For those considering entering this year’s championship, Glenn has simple advice.
“Well, I can’t give away all my trade secrets,” he said. “I would just say enjoy it. Forget your dignity and your manners and just go for it. And remember, whatever happens, watercress is very, very good for you.”
Competitors can sign up on the day. The championship takes place at 1pm. For more information visit www.watercressfestival.org.

