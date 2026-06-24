Visitors are being warned not to enter the water at Frensham Great Pond after blue-green algae was confirmed by the Environment Agency.
The algae bloom was spotted by a ranger on Friday, June 19, and its presence was confirmed on Tuesday, June 23.
Warning signs have been installed around the site, advising people to avoid contact with the water until further notice. Information is also being shared through Waverley Borough Council's website and social media channels.
Blue-green algae occurs naturally in freshwater ecosystems but can be harmful to people, wildlife and pets. Dogs are particularly vulnerable if they come into contact with contaminated water.
The council and the Environment Agency are advising visitors to avoid the affected areas, as exposure can cause health problems including skin irritation, rashes, eye irritation, blistering, stomach pain, diarrhoea and nausea.
Anyone who believes they have been affected should seek medical advice. Pet owners are advised to contact a vet if they think their animal has been exposed.
Waverley Borough Council said it will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.
The authority is also reminding visitors that Frensham Great Pond is extremely popular during warm weather, with the car park often reaching capacity by 10 a.m. on busy days. Drivers are urged to use only designated parking areas, with enforcement action planned against illegal parking.
Visitors are also being reminded that barbecues and bonfires are prohibited because of the heightened risk of wildfires on the heathland site.
Cllr Adam Duce, Waverley Borough Council's portfolio holder for environment and sustainability, said: "The safety of our residents, visitors and their pets is our top priority. Following confirmation of blue-green algae at Frensham Great Pond, we are urging everyone to avoid entering the water and to keep dogs well away, as contact can be harmful.
"Frensham is a wonderful and much-loved place, particularly in warm weather, but we are asking people to follow the guidance on site and help us keep everyone safe.
"With the continued dry conditions, there is a real risk of wildfires, so BBQs and campfires are strictly not permitted. By taking these simple precautions, people can help us protect this special landscape for everyone to enjoy."
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