Waverley Borough Council marked Pride Month by raising the Pride flag outside its offices.
The Mayor of Waverley, Cllr David Munro, was joined by the Leader of Waverley Borough Council, Cllr Paul Follows, members of the council's executive and staff for the flag-raising ceremony in Godalming.
Cllr Munro highlighted the importance of inclusion, equality and respect, paying tribute to progress in advancing LGBT rights while recognising there is still more to be done.
He said: "Raising the Pride Flag is an important way for us to stand in solidarity with our LGBT+ residents, colleagues and communities.
“It reflects our commitment to creating a borough where everyone feels safe, valued and able to be their true selves. Pride Month is both a celebration of progress and a reminder of the work that continues toward the goal of achieving genuine equality for all."
Pride Month is celebrated each June to recognise the social and cultural contributions of LGBT people, honour the history of the movement and promote equality and inclusion.
Residents and organisations are encouraged to mark Pride Month by attending local events, flying the Pride, Progress or other rainbow flag, tagging #PrideMonth and sharing messages of support promoting inclusivity and respect.
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