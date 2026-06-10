Residents are being encouraged to visit Haslemere's high street and buy items locally that they would normally order online.
Waverley Borough Council has launched its "When did you last visit your local high street?" campaign to encourage residents to rethink their shopping habits and support independent businesses.
While phrases such as "shop local" and "use it or lose it" are widely used, the council is urging people to go a step further by choosing to purchase locally items that might otherwise be bought online.
The campaign highlights the role residents play in supporting the high street and preserving its character.
Cllr Liz Townsend, Waverley’s portfolio holder for planning and economic development, said: "Haslemere is rightly celebrated for its vibrant independent shops, many of which rely on the continued support of local residents.
“These businesses are at the heart of the town, contributing to a strong local economy, creating jobs and giving Haslemere its distinctive character and charm."
As part of the campaign, Waverley interviewed a number of local retailers to explore the contribution they make to the town beyond the products they sell.
Cllr Townsend added: "The interviews with local retailers revealed a common thread running through them all - a strong commitment to their customers, their community and to sustainable choices.
Together, they demonstrate the unique value that independent shops bring, from carefully curated products and personal service to welcoming spaces that help people connect. By choosing to shop locally, residents are helping to sustain the businesses that make Haslemere such a special place."
The initiative is the first in a series of campaigns planned across the borough's main towns. Waverley Borough Council hopes it will show how small changes in shopping habits can make a significant difference.
Interviews with Marley Flowers, Ben's Ice Cream, Past & Present, Bells Butchers, The Haslemere Bookshop and Sass & Spirit can be found as part of the "When did you last visit your local high street?" campaign.
More information about business advice and support is available from Business Waverley.
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