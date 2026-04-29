“I feel so proud when I see one of the kitchens we’ve just installed perfectly in sync with the rest of the house, bringing a family together and making their lives more convenient and more enjoyable,” said Nick Lord of Hog’s Back Kitchens when we met for a one-to-one recently and I asked him about the best part of his job.
Since 1999, whether someone has needed a new kitchen, replacement appliances or a new worktop, Nick and his team have strived to make the whole process smooth, clear and pleasurable from start to finish.
“I believe great design should work for every lifestyle and every budget,” said Nick.
“We have a portfolio that covers everything right up to the luxury end of the market.
“Whatever the requirement may be, we always bring the same level of care and attention.
“Quality craftsmanship matters to us, so we make sure every detail is finished to a standard that lasts.”
And how has BNI helped Nick and Hog’s Back Kitchens?
“BNI helps me to connect with trusted professionals and trades across the area,” said Nick.
“Being part of the Farnborough Jets chapter has expanded the support we can offer our clients, because I can recommend people who share the same values of quality, trust and reliability.
“I would recommend BNI to any business owner wanting to grow their network.”
Nick would be delighted to hear about your own kitchen plans and dreams on 07903 283755.
If BNI’s supportive ethos, which Nick has described, appeals to you, please do get in touch with me – [email protected]. To give every member maximum value, we only allow one person from each trade or profession to join any given group, so let me introduce you to a chapter that has business to pass to you right now.
By Alyson Roach
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