“I wanted the freedom to choose projects I believe in and to work more closely within my local community,” said Donna Parsons of Donna Creative when we met for a one-to-one recently and I asked her about starting her own business.
After 18 years of shaping communications across Hampshire’s NHS, Donna Parsons had made the bold decision to leave the corporate world. “Starting my own company was a big step,” said Donna.
Having been a member of BNI a decade before in her previous life, Donna rejoined in just her second month of trading.
“I have always believed community is central to my success. The BNI network’s mentorship, support and encouragement have certainly helped my business to grow quickly and confidently.”
In fact, Donna is already one of her chapter’s top performers.
What is her marketing philosophy?
“I believe marketing doesn’t need to feel overwhelming, though I know many business owners feel it is. With the right structure, it becomes manageable.”
Understanding that many local business owners juggle multiple roles, Donna has developed practical workshops for non-marketers, covering marketing fundamentals, brand foundations and LinkedIn profile optimisation.
“I want to focus on helping smaller organisations bring clarity and confidence to their marketing – helping them to communicate in a way that feels clear, honest and easy to understand. Because when communication is human and straightforward, trust follows naturally.”
To learn more, visit www.donna-creative.co.uk or connect with Donna on LinkedIn.
If BNI’s supportive ethos, which Donna has described, appeals to you, please do get in touch with me – [email protected]. To give every member maximum value, we only allow one person from each trade or profession to join any given group, so let me introduce you to a chapter that has business to pass to you right now.
By Alyson Roach
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