Spring is a time of renewal, and new beginnings, which has been celebrated by mankind for a long time.
Easter stems from Eostre (or Ostara), the Germanic goddess of dawn, spring and fertility, associated with the vernal equinox, representing the return of light and life after winter.
If you're feeling the positive effects of longer, warmer days you're not alone. Spring always feels like a more positive time of year, despite what the news might be reporting. I find it easier to keep moving in the right direction and have a positive attitude.
Customers are also feeling more upbeat and so now is a good time to think about making some positive changes in your business, and below are three quick and simple ideas of activities that might improve things for you.
Website – updated your homepage recently? It's your shop window on the world and a fresh new look can be done quite quickly. Focus on the value you bring and the benefits to the end user.
Testimonials – ask customers for a testimonial, or Google review. Simply note anything a satisfied customer says, a summary is fine, and send to them and ask if it sums up their experience and ask to use it. Also ask them if they can post to Google reviews, and share the link where to post it. The less friction they have, the more likely you will get a review.
Offers – can you pop together a quick and easy seasonal offer, doesn't have to be a discount, could be extended warranty, or additional freebies. One of our customers offers a free survey and this brings in a lot of decent enquiries, what can you offer that helps the customer's journey?
Improving sales doesn't have to be complicated, just tap into the mood of the room and go from there.
By Stuart Morrison
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