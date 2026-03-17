The worst time to make a disaster plan is during a disaster, it's like buying fire insurance for a burning building, not likely to end well. So get started today. Make a list of all the risks large and small and what you would do in each scenario. Doesn't have to be Armageddon to impact your daily operations, think; lack of fuel, or interruption of energy supply as current risks. What else will depend on your specific business, but you could always ask AI for a starter to do list for your style of business, go from there.