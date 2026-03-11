“When challenges arise, there is always someone in the room who has been there before and is ready to help,” said James Cox, chief business officer at Bespoke IT Solutions, when we met for a one-to-one recently, and I asked him to pick the number one benefit of his BNI membership.
“That help is something no advert or sales pitch could ever replace,” he continued. “BNI has helped us grow, yes, but more than that it has given us a network of people who believe in doing business the right way. For me, that is the real story.”
Bespoke IT Solutions provides managed IT support, cyber security and modern workplace cloud solutions for organisations of all shapes, sizes and ambitions.
They offer remote and on-site support that gets your team back up and running quickly. They aim to show you how to get more from the systems you already own and to feel confident with the technology that keeps your business moving.
“Being part of the BNI Farnborough Jets has connected me with professionals and trades who share the same values of trust, quality and reliability,” said James.
“Many of our clients first found us through BNI referrals, yet what has mattered even more is the encouragement, the shared learning and the feeling that we are all growing together.”
For a confidential discussion of your IT needs, please do not hesitate contacting James via [email protected] or on 01252 984422.
If the business networking benefits he describes appeal to you, please do get in touch with me – [email protected]. We only allow one person from each trade or profession into each chapter, so let me point you in the direction of a group that has business to pass to you right now.
By Alyson Roach
