This puts SiGNAL’s work supporting the small business community firmly front and centre across the county. If you know of a small business, self-employed person or trader who wants free support and assistance to help their business grow then go to https://members.signalbizhub.co.uk/ and sign up for free. Once signed up (no payment method is required) tag me in a comment and I will ensure you get the information required for this business support programme. Space is limited so be quick.