We've hit the second quarter in the business calendar, and there's not much light at the end of the fiscal tunnel.
It's tough out there for small businesses. Well, here's some good news for the business community in Hampshire.
Massive congratulations to SiGNAL in Bordon, who are now Hampshire County Council's business growth support partner. Delivering help and assistance to all those small businesses across the county needing some friendly guidance, and signposting the resources available in our local communities across the county.
Emma and her hardworking and dedicated team at SiGNAL really do some amazing work behind the scenes and rarely get given the recognition they deserve.
This puts SiGNAL’s work supporting the small business community firmly front and centre across the county. If you know of a small business, self-employed person or trader who wants free support and assistance to help their business grow then go to https://members.signalbizhub.co.uk/ and sign up for free. Once signed up (no payment method is required) tag me in a comment and I will ensure you get the information required for this business support programme. Space is limited so be quick.
This is free support. You also get the online platform, growth tracker and network of more than 400 businesses sharing resources and helping each other.
I've a long association with the organisation and the work it does helping small businesses grow and I’m pleased to be a business growth ambassador.
Lockdown has proven that with the right support we can help each other weather economic turbulence. With the economic outlook being quite pessimistic, you are going to need support and guidance whatever size your enterprise is.
Because, as SiGNAL says in its strapline: No one should build a business alone, and that's great news for all the small businesses in Hampshire.
By Stuart Morrison
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