Business support organisation Venturefest South has announced that Hampshire County Council will be its new headline partner.
This partnership marks a step in connecting new and growing businesses with Hampshire County Council’s programmes and networks, such as the Hampshire Growth Hub.
The business support service is open to all companies in Hampshire, offering a team of advisers to provide business guidance and mentoring, regular webinars, clinics and in-person events.
The Hampshire Growth Hub is also connected to a wider business network that can support businesses with networking.
The partnership between Venturefest South and Hampshire County Council will help to promote collaboration between the region’s innovators and SMEs with larger companies within the defence, security, and space sectors.
Hampshire County Council will spearhead a dedicated focus on these critical industries at the forthcoming Festival of Innovation, which takes place at the Utilita Bowl, Southampton on November 12.
Venturefest South and Hamspshire County Council are aiming to work together to strengthen the region’s position as a hub for cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions that support national security and space exploration.
In addition to defence, security and space, the Festival of Innovation will feature a number of other cluster focus areas including the maritime economy, creative industries, gaming, life sciences, bio films and sustainability.
Ed Gould, chair of the Venturefest South Board, said: “We are excited to partner with Hampshire County Council to showcase and support the incredible innovation happening in various sectors across our region but particularly within defence, security, and space.
“This partnership aligns with our mission to foster collaboration and drive growth through innovation.”
Teresa Hogsbjerg of Hampshire County Council said: “Our desire to get involved with Venturefest South highlights our commitment to nurturing a thriving ecosystem that supports economic growth and technological advancement across the whole business community.”
