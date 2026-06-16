A 15-year-old boy from Churt will tee off at 4am this week to play 72 holes of golf in a single day, carrying his late father's putter in memory of his dad.
On Monday, June 22, Alfie Caudery will complete four full rounds at Broadstone Golf Club in Poole alongside two school friends and a teacher to raise money for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY).
Alfie’s dad, Paul Caudery, died aged 40, just a week after Alfie’s first birthday, after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest at the family home. He was taken to Frimley Park Hospital but did not survive.
Keen golfer Alfie came up with the fundraising idea after discovering his father’s golf clubs at his grandparents’ home last summer.
"It was really heartwarming," said Alfie, who attends Milton Abbey School in Dorset. "It feels like proof that my dad did something that I love to this day, and it gives me a bit more motivation to want to go and do it."
His mother, Laura, said: "It will be a tough challenge for him and he will have to dig deep. He must keep coming back to why he's doing it. Supported by his friends, it is going to be an emotional day for him, but it is a way for him to connect to his father in his own way."
Ben Lawes, director of sport at Milton Abbey School, who will be joining the boys, said: “What makes this challenge so powerful is the cause behind it.
“The boys are raising money for Cardiac Risk in the Young, a charity that provides vital support, screening and research to help prevent young sudden cardiac deaths and support families like Alfie’s.”
Alfie set an initial fundraising target of £1,000 but has already surpassed £2,000.
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