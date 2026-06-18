Young writers from Farnham College are celebrating after having their work selected for publication in a national creative writing competition.
The Stranger Sagas competition, organised by Young Writers, challenged students to tell a complete story in no more than 100 words.
Several students impressed judges with tales featuring eerie mysteries, unexpected twists and imaginative storytelling. Their work will be published in the Stranger Sagas anthology, due to be released in July.
Abby Williams, a Level 2 Art and Design student, said: "Although it was certainly challenging, I found working inside the 100-word limit really heightened my awareness of the purpose of words. Anything that could be cut had to be cut, leaving only what was absolutely necessary to tell the story.
"I loved experimenting with different styles, tones of voice and genres. I find creative writing so fascinating because I can feel so immersed in perspectives or moments in time I've never lived.
"I was very surprised my work was chosen to be published, but mostly grateful our Creative Writing Club leader pushed me to submit it."
Sophia Leigh, a GCSE student, said her story was inspired by "the idea of losing control to something beyond what we know".
She said: "One hundred words in a poem is entirely different to 100 words in a story.
"Writing creatively to me means expressing the inexpressible. I'm proud of my story for getting this far."
Level 2 Art and Design student Tigerlily Schofield said her story explored the role artificial intelligence could play in helping people cope with grief.
She said: "I felt very glad that my story was worth being published."
Kiya Carver, a Level 3 Art and Design student, said: "I have a phobia of mirrors and thought this would work well as the basis for a creepy, dystopian story about entrapment."
Students selected for publication are Tigerlily Schofield, Isabelle Homewood, Sophia Leigh, Abby Williams, Kiya Carver, Dmitriy Sadat and Etta Ossai.
Lisette Abrahams, an English teacher at Farnham College, praised the students' achievement.
She said: "Writing a story that includes characterisation, plot, narrative arc and resolution in just 100 words is extremely challenging.
"Our students rose to the challenge, producing stories filled with eerie mysteries and unexpected twists.
"At a time when there is increasing concern about the use of AI-generated content in creative writing, it is wonderful to work with young people who are using their own imaginations to create skilful, engaging and compelling narratives."
The students' work will now be shared with readers across the country through the published anthology.
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