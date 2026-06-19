Eleven residents in Farnham have each won £30,000 after their postcode landed a Postcode Lottery prize.
Among the winners are Gavin and Jen Forder, who said the windfall will allow them to take daughters Paige, 12, and Breya, 10, and 2-year-old son Archie on a dream trip to Walt Disney World in Florida.
Gavin Forder was among the winners in GU9 postcose which landed the lottery's £30,000 prize on Wednesday, June 17. Each winning ticket was worth £30,000, while one resident doubled their winnings by holding two tickets.
"This is epic. Things like this don't happen to me," Mr Forder said.
"Winning £30,000 means that we can make a few dreams come true that we wouldn't otherwise have been able to.
"We're going to go to Disney World."
The couple first visited Florida 15 years ago to celebrate Mrs Forder's 21st birthday and later promised themselves they would return one day with children of their own.
Mrs Forder said: "Gav and I went to Florida to celebrate my 21st birthday and later, when we envisaged our future family, we decided we would take our children.
"More than anything else, that's been our biggest dream."
The family are now planning the holiday, with Mr Forder looking forward to seeing his children's reaction.
"Our girls will be so excited," he said.
"They're amazing girls – the best children we could have imagined – and they deserve it. I want to share it with them so much. I can't wait to see their faces.
"Breya loves animals so she'll love Animal Kingdom in particular. And Epcot too."
Mr Forder said some of the prize money would also be used for jobs around the home.
"I've got fence panels that need to be replaced," he said.
"I have a large fence that I'm responsible for and it's falling down. It's tied up by rope at the moment and it's been bugging me for ages.
"As boring as that sounds, that job will finally get done."
The fire alarm engineer and electrician said sharing the win with neighbours made the occasion even more memorable.
"It's great to share the moment with some of my neighbours," he said.
"We didn't know each other until now, but we've all had a great morning. If good causes benefit too, that's fantastic."
Another winner, Mary Browning, 56, said she dedicated her £30,000 prize to her late father, Terry.
The spa receptionist said she began playing the Postcode Lottery after he died 10 years ago.
"After my dad died, I just thought I'd do something different," Ms Browning said.
"It sounds bizarre, but I just thought maybe my dad will help me win something – and maybe he has.
"I nearly gave up playing a couple of weeks ago, but something stopped me. It's paid off now. I like to think it was my dad."
Ms Browning said she often sits beside a rose bush planted in memory of her father and talks to him there.
"Since I got the phone call to say I'd won a prize I've told him, 'thanks dad, it's you'," she said.
She hopes to use some of her winnings on an all-inclusive holiday to Mexico.
"I've never had that amount of money in my bank account, so it doesn't seem real – I think I'm dreaming," she said.
"I'm definitely going to have a nice holiday. I'd love to go to Mexico. I've never been, so I'd love to do that. And I've never done an all-inclusive either so that would be nice."
Postcode Lottery players have raised more than £1.8 billion for charities and community projects across the UK.
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