Perhaps he is phoning Aunt Lucy in Darkest Peru or has called his friend Mr Gruber to chat about the vintage items for sale in his antiques shop in London’s Portobello Road.
Paddington is making his call from the phone box next to Vernon House, home not just to Farnham Library but also to Creative Response Arts, and this, it seems, is the clue as to why he has picked up the phone here.
The charity has adopted the newly refurbished red phone box for the next year and have turned it into The West Street Phone Box Gallery.
This will provide accessible community artwork all year round, with new displays of fresh, diverse work appearing regularly, linking with and supporting and promoting the main events in Farnham’s calendar. There are, for instance, themed exhibits planned to link with Farnham Craft Month in October and the Farnham Literary Festival next March.
Kathryn McManus, chief executive of Creative Response, said: “We’re really delighted that the town council has given us the keys to the box for the next year and to have the opportunity to share the amazing work produced by our participants in it year-round. The eagle eyed may have already spotted Paddington who is promoting our current exhibition!
“Our amazing artists will regularly change the work in the box, so it will continually offer new and vibrant work to bring joy to the local community and celebrate the work of our small but vital charity in harnessing the benefits of the arts and creativity for wellbeing.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.