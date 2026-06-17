He said: “I am so pleased to name Huckleberries as my mayoral charity for the year. They do fantastic work with children throughout Waverley and beyond and deserve all the support they can get.
“Huckleberries' staff, aided by wonderfully dedicated volunteers, provide essential help for young people who are struggling with emotional wellbeing challenges, and have been instrumental in turning so many lives round. Long may their efforts continue.”
Since 2019 it has supported more than 400 children, offering free alternative provision to those who have no other support in place.
The charity specialises in helping children who 'just about survive rather than thrive' in mainstream school due to anxiety, low self-esteem, autism or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), childhood trauma, or difficult family circumstances.
Support is delivered through the charity's Nurture Farm and Wild Learning Centre, where children attend in small groups, guided by experienced staff and skilled volunteers.
Bev Cook, founder and chief executive of Huckleberries, said:'We are thrilled that the mayor has chosen Huckleberries as his mayoral charity.
“Every member of our team plays a part in creating a space where children feel safe enough to flourish, rediscovering the confidence to be themselves and reconnect with the world around them.
“This recognition also gives us a real opportunity to advocate for them at Council level, to make sure their voices are heard and their needs are acknowledged.”
Cllr Munro recently visited Huckleberries where he met some of the children, spent time with the animals and explored Basecamp. He said he was particularly impressed by the charity's holistic approach and the enthusiasm of its team.
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