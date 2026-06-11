A luxury interiors sale has raised almost £34,000 to help fund hospice care for patients and families across West Surrey and North East Hampshire.
Organised by Phyllis Tuckwell and hosted at Bury Court in Bentley, the event featured a wide range of premium home décor items, including rugs, mirrors, fabrics, cushions, lamps and furniture, all sold at heavily reduced prices.
The brand-new items were donated by leading interior design brands including William Yeoward, Julian Chichester, Porta Romana, Nile & York, Titley and Marr, Boura & White, Robert Langford, Amy Kent, Dominic Schuster Mirrors, George Spencer Designs, Fermoie and Pure White Lines.
“It was an exciting new event suggested to us by some amazing volunteers who kindly helped us source some beautiful items, from rugs and cushions to lighting and mirrors. We are so grateful to all the interior designers and suppliers that supported us, Bury Court for hosting us in their beautiful venue, and Kelly's Storage for help with storing and delivering the huge number of items we had on sale.
“We are hoping to hold this event again next year, so if anyone didn't manage to join us this year, hopefully they can in 2027.”
The charity provides specialist end-of-life care and support for patients living with an advanced or terminal illness, as well as guidance and practical help for their families and carers.
The £34,000 raised is enough to fund Phyllis Tuckwell's Living Well service for almost two weeks. The service supports people earlier in their illness, offering clinical and emotional support, advice and guidance to help them manage symptoms and maintain their independence and quality of life for as long as possible.
For more information about the care and support available from Phyllis Tuckwell, and details of upcoming fundraising events, visit pth.org.uk.
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