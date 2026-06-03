Farnham Probus Club
Farnham Probus Club had a ladies’ lunch on May 26, with members, their wives and partners, and lady associates.
A holiday to Kent is planned during September, and a visit to the Grange Park Opera in June. Regular luncheons are scheduled for July 28, when the talk will be By Scotland’s Far Shores, and October 27, when the subject is The History of the Maltings.
A Christmas lunch scheduled for December 22 will include an address from Lynda Pattie on The Woodlarks Centre.
Farnham Probus Club is a luncheon club for men who have retired from a professional or business background. It meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month at The Hog’s Back Hotel. Outings and holidays are also organised, to which wives and partners are invited.
New members are welcome. For more information email [email protected] or visit www.probusfarnham.co.uk
Alice Holt WI
For its April meeting, Diana Spoors gave Alice Holt WI an informative talk entitled 250 years of Jane Austen: Life and a Legacy.
Diana volunteers at Jane Austen’s House, giving tours to many foreign visitors, and recently a group of children from Canada who had already visited Stonehenge in the morning.
The talk was supported by slides. She also gave information about what happened to the house after Jane’s death, and how it was bought and saved as a museum. The vote of thanks was given by Lynda Godfrey.
Members had a very interesting talk in May, given by Jonathan Jones who was Farnham town crier from 2003 to 2019.
He came wearing his full regalia and explained the significance of each item, particularly the cloak which was Farnham green. He also gave the history of town criers and how he became one. The vote of thanks was given by Christine Hawkins.
The committee is planning for the annual summer lunch on July 9 at The Barn Owl.
The next meeting is on June 16 at 7.15pm for 7.30pm. Julie Wood’s talk is entitled My Life Making Theatre Costumes.
St Peter’s Church Bell Ringers
On a scorching hot day, the bell ringers of Petersfield set up the eight-bell mini-ring outside St Peter’s Church as part of the Petersfield Festivities over the late May bank holiday.
The mini-ring belonged to the northern district of the Irish association until it was acquired by Rachael and Roger Barber of Liss in 2024 for events such as this.
There are eight bells, and the tenor - weighing just over 10 lbs - is in the key of G. They were cast by bell hanger Matthew Higby, who is particularly known for building mini-rings.
Not only could festival-goers try the mini-ring, but they could also visit the St Peter’s Church ringing room and belfry, where bells weigh from 4 cwt to 15½ cwt - the tenor being the weight of a small car.
Around 120 people of all ages tried the bells and very generously made donations to the bell tower fund totalling £210.
Captain Brian Underwood gave a big thank you to all who helped during the festival, especially given the heat.
Alton Beer Festival
The 40th Alton Beer Festival was held at Alton College on May 29 and 30.
Across the three sessions, people were able to socialise with friends and family outside in the sunshine, and enjoy a range of beers and ciders while listening to live music.
Many of the breweries involved were local to Alton, honouring the town’s brewing heritage, and there were local cider makers - or ‘squidgers’ - as well.
The festival also welcomed back old favourites, and drinkers continued to enjoy the novelty of pulling their own pint at The Leggs’ Inn.
The award winners, voted for by drinkers, were: Slaphead Shield - Gold: Newtown, Pompey Royal; Silver: The Queen Inn, Accidental Porter; Bronze (joint): Bristol Beer Factory, Milk Stout; Electric Bear Brewing, The Dark Side of the Spoon; Left Handed Giant, Dark Mild; Rude Giant, Juicy IPA.
Craft - Gold: Ten Tun Brew House, Sad Ken; Silver: Ten Tun Brew House, Eternal Fry-Up; Bronze: Maverick Brew Co, Thiol Theory.
Cider - Gold: Hydes, Hydes Cyder; Silver (joint): Mr Whitehead’s, Rum Cask Cider; SeaCider, Passion fruit.
There was a range of entertainment over the festival. On the Friday night, local band Blue Eyed Soul rounded off the working week in style. Saturday saw the return of Bluestone Bills, followed by Emily Noithip, then newcomers Young Frank and the Ailments wrapped up the festival. Throughout the festival, resident balloonologist David Schollenberger amazed with his creations.
There was something for everyone on the food front at the festival, with local Scouts running their barbecue to raise money. Those wanting something a little spicier tried out some delicious authentic Thai street food from Thai Bite.
The festival also partnered with Cheese! Louise, which provided a selection of cheeses along with recommendations of which beers and ciders to pair with. It should also be noted that the Scouts brought along some entertainment of their own in the shape of a capybara and a dinosaur.
Every penny of profit from the Alton Beer Festival goes to local charities, and since 2002 the event has raised more than £297,000.
Any local charity or cause looking for funds should visit altonbeerfestival.org.uk/charities to complete an application form. Applications for donations from the summer festival can be made until June 30.
An Alton Beer Festival spokesperson said: “The festival would not be able to run without all the volunteers who give their time and energy to help set up, serve and clear down.
“In addition, there are the countless people, organisations and local pubs who help in the run-up to the festival with ticket sales, and the display of banners and posters.
“Thanks to all the breweries and cider makers who support the festival, the barrel sponsors, and in particular founding brewery sponsor Triple fff Brewery, as well as Bourne Estate Agents, a long-standing sponsor of the festival. The beer festival is truly an event run by local people for the benefit of local people.”
Waverley Singers
The Waverley Singers are giving a concert called Crowning Glory in aid of Treloar’s at the Church of St Lawrence in Alton on June 27 at 7pm.
Soloists will be Beth Stirling (soprano), Niamh Kearney (mezzo-soprano), Max Robbins (tenor) and William Jowett (bass). Philip Scriven will play the organ.
The programme for the first half comprises The King Shall Rejoice by Boyce, Coronation Sanctus by Roxanna Panufnik, Crown Imperial - an organ solo - by Walton and My Heart Is Inditing by Handel.
After the interval there will be Coronation Mass - Kyrie, Gloria, Credo by Mozart, Organ Concerto Op. 4 No. 4, 1st movement - another organ solo - by Handel, and Coronation Mass - Sanctus, Benedictus, Agnus Dei by Mozart.
A spokesperson for the Waverley Singers said: “Join us for an evening of glorious coronation music, celebrating how composers over the centuries have helped celebrate these triumphal occasions.
“Our programme covers the nearly 300 years from Handel's My Heart Is Inditing, composed for the coronation of King George II and Queen Caroline in 1727, to Roxanna Panufnik's Coronation Sanctus, commissioned by King Charles III for his own coronation in 2023.
“We shall also be performing William Boyce's The King Shall Rejoice, written for the coronation of King George III and Queen Charlotte in 1761, and finally Mozart's Mass No 15 in C Major, nicknamed the Coronation Mass and performed at the coronation of Francis II as Holy Roman Emperor in Frankfurt Cathedral in 1792.
“For the latter piece, we shall be joined by four outstanding young soloists from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, and throughout the concert we shall be accompanied by virtuoso organist Philip Scriven, who will also perform - appropriately enough - Walton's Crown Imperial and the first movement of Handel's Organ Concerto Op. 4 No. 4. A treat is in store!”
The choir is keen to attract a younger audience and offers free tickets for accompanied under-16s, subject to conditions.
Tickets, priced £17 (under-18s and students £5), can be bought from choir members or at www.waverleysingers.com
Alton U3A
Alton’s University of the Third Age offers a chance for older people to share their wealth of knowledge, skills and experience, and to acquire more, in an informal atmosphere where exams are a thing of the past.
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