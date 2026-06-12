The University for the Creative Arts (UCA) in Farnham opened its annual graduate show last week, with students from across the creative disciplines presenting their final work to families, industry figures and civic dignitaries.
The exhibition, which spans the entire campus, showcases the work of the university's 2026 graduates, including artists, makers, designers, filmmakers, games designers and photographers.
Among those attending the opening night were the Lord-Lieutenant of Surrey, Michael More-Molyneux, the Mayor and Mayoress of Farnham, Cllr Graham White and Judy White, and the Mayor of Waverley, David Munro.
Cllr White said: "I was blown away by the work on show and encourage everyone in Farnham to visit the exhibition."
Twenty industry awards were presented on the night, sponsored by organisations including Kodak, the BFI, Flying Eye Books and Forestry England.
BA (Hons) Jewellery and Silversmithing student Romy Howes received the Association of Contemporary Jewellery Award 2026.
BA (Hons) Illustration student Chloe Inge won the Azzurri Group Award for work paying homage to circus arts and acrobatics. The Azzurri Group, whose portfolio includes Zizzi and ASK Italian, sponsored the prize.
Ms Inge said: "It feels very rewarding to win the award. I'm very grateful."
The Forestry England Prize for Art Direction went to BA (Hons) Design for Theatre and Screen student Sam Watson.
The BFI Best Student Film Award went to Mr. Fritz, directed by Ruben Mangatal-Francis and produced by Josh Isted and Tyler Rameau.
Leigh Singer, a film journalist who works for the BFI, explained why the film was named the winner.
He said: "It's a surreal and original look at exploitation in the entertainment industry. Highlighting racial discrimination made the story even more telling, and there was striking imagery from the director of photography, atmospheric work on the score by Zoe Krammer and a strong central performance from Jayden Tetty."
The UCA Grad Show 2026 is free to visit and runs until Tuesday, June 24. Opening times are Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm, and Saturday, 10am to 3pm. The exhibition is closed on Sundays.
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