Sunshine and classic motors proved a winning combination as crowds packed Lion Green for the 16th Haslemere Classic Car Show.
More than 240 pre-1986 vehicles filled the green for the annual event on May 24, with visitors turning out throughout the day to admire everything from vintage British classics to rare European and American models.
The afternoon event, supported by Prestige Paintwork and Southdowns MOT Centre, saw the green packed with classic cars, food vendors and market stalls. Visitors spent the day exploring the displays and sharing memories sparked by the vehicles on show.
One of the most popular attractions was the Best Dressed Car and Crew competition, where owners dressed to match their vehicles. Third place went to Melissa King from Haslemere with her 1969 VW Karmann Ghia, second to Lee Clifford from Godalming with a 1977 Chevrolet C10 Pickup, and first to Dr David Nancekievill with his 1968 Daimler V8 250.
Visitors also voted in the People's Choice award. Geoff Moss of Liphook came third with his 1969 Ford Cortina, Ian Davidson of Liss was second with a 1959 Borgward Isabella Coupé, while Alan Sylvester of Guildford won with his 1939 Morris 8 Series E Tourer.
The free event is organised by volunteers as part of the Haslemere Festival.
Organiser James Ewing said: “It’s been an amazing day in the sunshine. It’s lovely to see people of all ages enjoying the cars and reminiscing about similar vehicles owned by their parents and grandparents.
“We would like to thank all the supporters, the Haslemere Festival team, our volunteers and the fabulous people of Haslemere who supported us on the day, plus of course all the people who brought their pride and joy along – there wouldn't be a show without them.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.