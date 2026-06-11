As part of Government expectations for schools to develop Climate Action Plans, sustainability is being embedded into everyday practice. At Undershaw Education, a staff Professional Learning Community has been leading initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions and encouraging environmental responsibility among pupils.
The event took place on June 3, ahead of World Environment Day. For 90 minutes, non-essential electrical equipment was switched off across the school.
With wet weather keeping activities indoors, pupils replaced usual lessons with hands-on creative tasks without digital devices. Each class was assigned a month of the year and produced themed artwork inspired by seasonal events and celebrations.
Using materials including paint, collage, tissue paper and LEGO, pupils created a range of pieces that will be compiled into a 2027 school calendar.
The calendar will be sold at the school’s Christmas Fayre, with proceeds supporting future eco projects.
Staff also took part by avoiding powered equipment and focusing on low-energy tasks such as organisation and administration, reinforcing the message that sustainability also applies to day-to-day working habits.
One Key Stage 2 teacher said pupils quickly made links between the exercise and their home lives, with some discussing how they could monitor energy use outside school.
Headteacher Emma West said: “The Big Switch Off demonstrated that small, conscious actions can have a powerful impact. Our pupils showed creativity, adaptability and genuine enthusiasm for making a difference. Initiatives like this help embed environmental awareness in a meaningful and lasting way.”
School Business Manager Lynette Dudman said: “This project has been a fantastic way to connect sustainability with practical action. Not only have we reduced energy usage during the event itself, but we’ve also created something lasting through the calendar, which will help fund further eco initiatives in the school.”
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