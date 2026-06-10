Hundreds of visitors turned out for the annual Farnham Festival of Transport at the weekend, as Farnham Weyside Rotary Club staged another record-breaking event in aid of disability charity Challengers.
The show featured an impressive array of vehicles, from gleaming supercars and classic motors to unusual novelties including the Yellow Pubmarine from Round Table and a Fiat Noddy Car.
A towering vintage fire engine drew some of the biggest crowds, while smart scooters, motorbikes and a tiny child's electric car added to the spectacle.
As well as the vehicles on display, families enjoyed children's trike races, model track racing, face painting, and food from stalls including burgers cooked by Farnham Guides. Entertainment was provided by the Rock Choir and musician Mike Moore.
All proceeds went to Challengers, which runs play schemes and holiday programmes for disabled children and young people, supports those out of education, and provides holistic help for their families. Volunteers from the charity helped marshal the event throughout the day.
Awards were presented by Farnham Mayor, Clly Graham White, and his wife Judy. The People's Choice award, voted for by visitors, went to a beautifully restored Yamaha RD250 motorbike, with a Porsche 911 Rennsport and Mercedes A45 AMG as runners-up.
A special trophy, named in honour of the late John Vilton, a former Farnham Weyside president and devoted festival supporter, was presented by his widow Aileen to the best post-1945 car a Jaguar XK 120. Best in Show went to a Ford Deuce Coupe, while the Lamborghini Huracán Performante took the Supercar prize.
Weyside Rotary Club member Michael Buttler said: “ At the end of the show many of the vehicles set of on a parade round the town, waved off by the Mayor. It was an enjoyable end to a magnificent day.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.