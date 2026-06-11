A Haslemere care home resident has celebrated a remarkable milestone as she marked her 101st birthday surrounded by family, friends and staff who describe her as “a force of nature”.
Joyce Douglas, who has lived at Redcot care home in Haslemere since February 2022, enjoyed a surprise garden tea party organised by the team at Friends of the Elderly, complete with balloons, birthday cake, entertainment and sunshine.
Born at home at 4.45pm, Joyce arrived just 20 minutes before her identical twin sister, Mollie – the start of what would become a lifelong close bond.
“When I arrived, I only just about weighed 4 lbs,” she said. “Then, just as the doctor left, he had to come straight back because the midwife called him again for Mollie.”
Growing up in Mossley Hill in Liverpool, Joyce’s childhood was filled with sport and adventure. She became a Brownie in 1933 and went on to dedicate much of her life to Girlguiding, later serving as a leader and Vice President of Merseyside South Guides. She remains an active member of the Trefoil Guild today.
“I used to be quite sporty,” she said. “I loved hockey and played for my school and Blackmoor Park.”
Joyce later trained as a teacher during the war years, beginning a long career in primary education that saw her rise to headmistress of Merchant Taylors’ Junior School in Liverpool.
Family has always been central to her life. She married twice, raised her son Andrew, and is now a proud grandmother of seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. “I have an absolutely wonderful family,” she said.
“Joyce is a real force of nature and an absolute joy to have with us,” said Registered Manager Latasha Jarrett.
“I’ve been treated like a princess,” she said. “To share it with my family and everyone here made it so special.”
Latasha Jarrett added: “It was an absolute honour to celebrate with her – a truly special lady surrounded by love, laughter and joy.”
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