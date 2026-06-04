Petersfield twin sisters Ward Thomas will headline the last night of the Haslemere Fringe Festival.
This biennial event on Lion Green is in aid of Haslewey Community Centre, Charlie’s Promise, Bliss, I’m All Ears, Serv and The Haslemere Youth Hub, and will run from July 3 to 5.
Ward Thomas, appearing on July 5, are a country music duo who previously played the festival in 2014 and 2016.
Their albums show incredible artistry, an expanding musical palette and sublime harmonies. They pack venues across the UK and headline major festivals.
July 4 headliners Ocean Colour Scene had three top five albums and nine successive top 20 singles, including the Riverboat Song, during the 1990s Britpop era.
Reef, a rock band formed in 1993, will be the headline act on July 3. The had number one hits with Glow and Place Your Hands On, and last year performed at some of the most prestigious UK and European festivals.
Also being staged on July 3 will be the Fringe Comedy Club, featuring Mark Simmons, Tania Edwards, Alistair Williams, Vlad Illich and Jonny Awsum.
Previous headliners include Blue, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Rebecca Ferguson, Daniel Bedingfield, The Real Thing, Scouting For Girls, The Blockheads, Haircut 100 and T’Pau, plus comedy legends such as Bobby Davro and Seann Walsh.
A spokesperson said: “Since 2011 the Fringe has served up the very best in contemporary and local music, talented singer-songwriters, amazing bands, jazz, comedy, dance acts, performance poetry, art, children’s entertainment, delicious local food and artisans, together with entertainment from local schools and colleges. Come and enjoy the Fringe experience!”
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