Imagine That Productions will bring a vibrant full-scale production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to the Haslemere Hall from August 27 to 29.
Wilfred Mee, as Joseph, and Scarlet O’Brien, as the narrator, will lead a talented local cast of professionals, semi-professionals and performing arts students.
A spokesperson said: “Both Wilfred and Scarlet are experienced stage performers, locally educated, and as with all ITP’s cast receive singing training with ITP’s show director - operatic tenor and vocal expert Philip O’Brien. We can’t wait to celebrate in style with this family-friendly show full of colour and light.”
There will be performances at 2.30pm and 7.30pm each day. For tickets, priced from £16.50, call 01428 642161, email [email protected] or visit www.haslemerehall.co.uk/sales
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