A Farnham woman will be walking in the air next month when she undertakes a wing walk for the charity Aerobility.
Sonia Roberts had wanted to do a wing walk for several years but had put it off until she came across Aerobility, which she described as “an amazing charity giving disabled people flight experience and training”.
She signed up and was all set to undertake the walk on June 17 but bad weather at the flight site in Cirencester, Gloucestershire, meant that it was not safe to go ahead.
“I was all psyched up ready to go,” Sonia said, “but I understand why we had to postpone. It was good weather in Farnham but it rained in Cirencester! I’m pleased I’m able to do the walk next month.”
Aerobility opens up the possibility of flying to people living with disabilities who thought they would not be able to fly. It focuses on what they can do rather than what they can’t and works to overcome any obstacles.
One person who has benefited from the charity’s work is 16-year-old Aishah lives who lives with multiple disabilities, including autism, dyslexia and chondromalacia of the knees whereby the articular cartilage on the underside of the kneecap has broken down.
Aishah said: “Flying is my passion so I didn’t have fears about taking to the skies at all. But, when I thought about my specific disabilities I didn’t know how Aerobility would accommodate them. In the end I needn’t have worried as they were brilliant and helped me have a fantastic experience.
“The team at Aerobility have given me life experiences which I wouldn’t have got anywhere elsewhere.”
Aerobility is based in Camberley. Sonia’s fundraising page can be found by searching online for ‘Sonia Roberts Aerobility JustGiving’.
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