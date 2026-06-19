The store occupies the unit at 2-3 The Borough, which became vacant when Poundland closed its Farnham branch at the end of last year after more than a decade in the former Woolworths building.
Spanning 4,731 square feet across a single floor, the new Mountain Warehouse will offer a wide range of outdoor clothing and equipment, including walking boots, waterproof jackets, camping kit and other adventure essentials. Active lifestyle brand Animal products will also be available in store.
Mountain Warehouse founder Mark Neale said: "We're excited to share our passion for adventure with both residents and visitors in Farnham, and we're thrilled to open our new store here."
The opening, which has created 10 new jobs in the town centre, marks the retailer's second location in the area, alongside its existing store at the Country Market shopping centre near Farnham.
The launch forms part of Mountain Warehouse's wider expansion strategy following record sales in its latest annual results. The retailer has announced plans for 50 further openings and relocations across the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Poland and Canada in the coming year.
Mountain Warehouse caters to a wide range of outdoor activities, including hiking, walking, running, cycling, camping and skiing. The company says it is committed to providing customers with quality products at affordable prices, helping people enjoy the outdoors whatever the weather.
Founded in 1997, Mountain Warehouse now operates more than 400 stores across nine countries, with the UK as its largest market.
The retailer has expanded significantly in recent years and continues to grow its presence both at home and overseas through a programme of new stores, relocations and investment in its product range.
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