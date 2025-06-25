In April the club had an excellent lunchtime presentation by Wasfi Kani, talking on The World of Opera, Prisons and More, and in June Michael Maher gave a thought provoking presentation on A Jerseyman’s story - from our past up to the present. In January Peter Jones from the Commonwealth War Graves Commission gave a talk on the important work of the Commission and its educational foundation, and at the March meeting Ian Worley talked of his experiences in the 1977-78 Whitbread Round the World Race.