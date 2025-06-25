Four Seasons Teas
June 13 was a glorious summer’s day, with bright blue skies and warm sunshine, and Rowledge Village Hall was readied for a traditional tea afternoon with an expected 65 invited guests.
Freshly ironed white tablecloths were laid with fine bone china, cheerful summer themed napkins, bowls of clotted cream and strawberry jam, ready to accompany the home-made scones that were served on china platters, decorated with fresh mint leaves. Arrangements of fragrant summer flowers were the final touches to every table.
A dedicated team of helpers set up the hall, laying tables and making everything look so cheerful, all adding to the fresh, summery theme of the day.
By 1.45pm the hall was welcoming the first guests, many of whom arrived dressed in bright summer shirts and dresses and were eager to get a glimpse of the hall’s transformation.
Everyone was accompanied to the table of their choice and served tea or coffee. Soon the atmosphere was alive with vibrant chatter between old friends and new, catching up on the latest news, while appreciating their cream tea.
Bendicks donated sufficient mints for every guest to enjoy after their cream tea, which were an extra surprise and a refreshing final treat.
Every guest was given a raffle ticket and at 3.30pm the raffle took place. This time prizes included local beers, a beautiful summer flower cushion, hand-made by Flora, baskets of flowers and other gifts.
A frisson of anticipation greeted Mandy and Mark as they stepped on stage to call out the numbers, while tickets were eagerly clutched in hands. Eighteen prizes were on offer, so the odds were good.
Aileen stood up to tell the guests about Dee’s upcoming 100th birthday on June 25, so everyone joined in an early rendition of Happy Birthday, followed by a celebratory round of applause, and then Sue gave a lovely speech of thanks to the organisers and helpers. Dee also won a raffle prize of a fabulous basket of flowers.
The Four Seasons Teas afternoons were founded in October 2023 in order to provide a social opportunity for the more senior - but not exclusively - members of the village to meet over a seasonal tea.
It was also hoped that those who may still be isolated or lonely since Covid, and perhaps more housebound, could be reached. For this reason the organisers pledged to provide lifts to anyone who was less mobile, or did not drive, in order that they could still attend.
Each guest received a beautifully designed and printed personal invitation that was hand delivered. The tea afternoon was certainly looked forward to by those who helped, as the atmosphere of this event and the joyful hum of the many conversations that fill the hall are much loved. This time there was even a men’s table.
Flora from Flossie and Bumble has made a raffle prize for each of the teas, including a tartan fabric bag, a doorstop and, for this tea, a summer floral cushion with an accompanying lavender bag. This was won by Sue, who was delighted with her prize.
The summer tea organisers would like to thank Tracey Elliott of To Your Taste who donated the scones.
The tea afternoons are held four times a year and raffle prizes are made possible by the support of Surrey county councillor Michaela Martin, the Rowledge Village Fayre committee and Rowledge Village Hall.
The autumn tea will be held in the Frensham Heights ballroom in September.
The Four Seasons Teas are organised by five village residents, aided on the day of the tea by a host of willing volunteers.
Wey Vale Probus Club
Members of the Wey Vale Probus Club recently returned from a memorable holiday immersed in the rich culture, cuisine and coastal beauty of the Basque Country.
The trip was based in the historic town of Bayonne, known for its picturesque old quarter, riverside charm and vibrant Franco-Basque identity.
The itinerary included a series of thoughtfully curated excursions across the French-Spanish border. In Biarritz, members enjoyed seaside elegance and sweeping Atlantic views, while San Sebastián offered a feast for the senses with its famed beaches, Belle Époque architecture and renowned culinary scene.
The group explored the fortified town of Hondarribia, where colourful houses and cobbled streets speak to centuries of maritime history. A cultural highlight was the visit to the iconic Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, where contemporary art and stunning architecture combined for an inspiring experience.
From exploring bustling cityscapes to enjoying laid-back coastal charm, the holiday offered a blend of enrichment and relaxation - true to the Probus spirit of fellowship and discovery.
Alton Concert Band
The weather gods smiled upon Alton’s Public Gardens on June 8 for a cheerful crowd who had gathered for Big Lunch picnics and to listen to rousing music provided by the Alton Concert Band.
The band played an entertaining programme of well-known songs from the shows, a Henry Mancini selection, a little smattering of jitterbug jazz and some appropriately patriotic songs such as Army Of The Nile to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
The ever-popular Abba On Broadway was complemented by kids’ favourites Indiana Jones, How To Train Your Dragon and a medley from The Lion King.
Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody proved to be a highlight after the break, while many in the audience joined in with Wendy Busby as she gave a nostalgic vocal rendition of Songs From The Great War and Songs From World War Two.
The band struck up The White Cliffs Of Dover and finished off with Land Of Hope And Glory and The National Anthem.
Farnham Probus Club
The Probus Club of Farnham continues its 2025 programme of meetings and events with a luncheon and presentation on July 29 at the Hogs Back Hotel. The presentation will be given by Alan Freeland on The East India Company.
In April the club had an excellent lunchtime presentation by Wasfi Kani, talking on The World of Opera, Prisons and More, and in June Michael Maher gave a thought provoking presentation on A Jerseyman’s story - from our past up to the present. In January Peter Jones from the Commonwealth War Graves Commission gave a talk on the important work of the Commission and its educational foundation, and at the March meeting Ian Worley talked of his experiences in the 1977-78 Whitbread Round the World Race.
In addition to the luncheon programme the club is currently planning for a visit to Bletchley Park, the world famous code breaking establishment, and a holiday to north Wales in September.
The Probus Club of Farnham is a luncheon club for men who have retired from professional or business backgrounds. The club normally meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month at the Hogs Back Hotel, and also arranges events to which wives and partners are invited. New members are welcome. Email [email protected] or visit www.probusfarnham.co.uk
Alresford Art Society
The Alresford Art Society will soon be opening the doors of the town’s community centre to stage its annual exhibition.
It will be held over three days from July 4 to 6, and some 139 works of art will be for sale - including framed paintings and folios ready for framing - in every medium, along with hundreds of cards printed from original artwork.
President Sue Gentry said: “We have a very varied slate of entries this year, ranging from cool Scottish seascapes to steamy scenes in Spain, Venice and India.
“There are local landscapes and Norfolk marshes, big cats and tiny puffins, even a ceramic warthog, plus a bloom of flower studies.”
Visitors will be asked to vote for their favourite work of art, with a £50 cash prize and a trophy to keep for a year to be awarded to the People’s Choice winner. Last year the trophy was won by Richard Cox of Old Alresford with his acrylic painting The Bridge at Ovington.
Other categories include best oil painting, best floral, best 3D, best new exhibitor and best watercolour, named in memory of talented Alresford watercolour painter Rachel Thomsen.
The exhibition at the community centre in West Street will be open from 10am to 5pm on July 4 and 5, and 10am to 4pm on July 6.
Clanfield Centre
Clanfield Centre’s free Summer Festival returns on July 5 from midday to 7pm.
It has a Wild West theme, so expect cowboy hats, line dancing and prizes of drinks vouchers to spend at the saloon bar for the best dressed. Dogs are welcome.
There will be music from Malpractice, Ukes Of Hazzard, Jess Burns, Into Pieces, Charlie O'Donnell, Ignition Point, Singers ’n’ Stringers and Fraser Harper. Headlining the event are country band Emerald Falls.
Children can enjoy face painting, bouncy castles, giant bubble making, circus skills and pony rides, see alpacas, goats and reptiles, and hug a hen. There will be princesses to meet and greet, dance groups, races, tug of war and the chance to decorate a cowboy hat, plus a competition for dogs.
