Ringers wearing ear defenders were given belfry tours to observe the bells in action. Some of the bells were cast between September 1 and September 28 in 1936. Due to the abdication of King Edward VIII and the accession of King George VI during that period, King Edward VIII’s name - which had been incised on the bells - was removed, and King George VI’s name was placed on them instead. The inscription on the largest bell had to be changed by hand.