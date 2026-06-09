Sheet Film Club
Sheet Film Club is ending its 2025-26 season with a showing of The Italian Job at Sheet Village Hall on June 18 at 7.30pm.
This 1969 British comedy caper stars Michael Caine as Cockney criminal Charlie Croker, recently released from prison and planning with his gang to steal a cache of gold bullion being transported through the city of Turin in an armoured security truck.
The robbers travel across Europe in a van disguised as England football supporters attending an international against Italy at the Stadio Communale.
An electronics expert in the gang sends the city’s traffic lights into meltdown and gives them a chance to raid the stranded truck.
The loot is loaded into three original Minis - among the most fashionable cars in the world at the time - and the British-made vehicles show off their rally-winning qualities in a daring getaway across all manner of tough terrain. And if that is not enough, the film ends with an actual cliffhanger!
The varied cast also includes Benny Hill and Noël Coward, with music from Matt Monroe and Quincey Jones plus direction by Peter Collinson.
A spokesperson for Sheet Film Club said: “The film proved a great success upon its release, earning critical acclaim for the performances by Caine and Coward, the film's reflection of British culture from the period, and the climactic car chase.
“It became a cult symbol of British filmography and was ranked favourably in the top 100 British films by the British Film Institute. Do join us for our end of season treat.”
The bar opens at 7pm and snacks can be ordered at the door from The Queens Head for the interval. Guests are welcome for a fee of £6 on the door. Tickets can also be bought in advance at https://webcollect.org.uk/sheetfilms
Cardiac Health Open Gardens
Cardiac Health in Alton is offering a range of open gardens for people to explore as part of its 50th birthday fundraising events in 2026.
Jane Cole and her volunteers are hosting a community cream tea between 2pm and 5pm on June 20 at the Church House in Medstead. Tickets cost £12, which includes a full cream tea and a chance to explore the beautiful garden.
Colemore House is opening its extensive garden for Cardiac Health on July 7 from 6pm to 8pm. The garden is a joy to explore, with ‘rooms’ that showcase creative planting plus hard and soft landscaping.
The garden is known for its roses, rill, mirror pool and arboretum. Visitors will be able to enjoy a garden tour and a complimentary glass of wine.
The Court House in East Meon is hosting the Cardiac Health Summer Evening Garden Party on June 17 from 6pm to 8pm.
Thanks to the generosity of Clare and George Bartlett, the charity is inviting visitors to spend the evening exploring the grounds of this beautiful historic home while enjoying sparkling wine, canapés and mellow music from saxophonist Nick Lipton.
The Court House was built for Bishop William of Wykeham and has a very well-preserved hall and solar. After centuries of use as a farmhouse, it was restored in 1926 by architect Morley Horder, who converted it into an Arts and Crafts home and garden.
The garden has remained true to its Arts and Crafts heritage and features extensive herbaceous borders, a reflecting pool and a one-acre vineyard. East Meon vineyard produces a vintage sparkling wine called Berrygarden which visitors will be able to enjoy as they explore the garden and vineyard.
Parking is available close to the house and garden. Seating will be available throughout the hall and garden. Tickets cost £30.
Shalden Village Fete
The Shalden Village Fete will be held on July 5 at 2pm.
There will be a bottle stall, gifts, cream teas, home-made cakes, Pimm’s, a barbecue, plants, books, a raffle, skittles, classic cars, a dog show, a bouncy castle, ice-cream, Splat-the-Rat, a teddy bear shy and plate smashing.
Last year’s fete raised £4,000 for local charities and the organisers are are hoping to emulate that.
More than 30 Shalden families made donations towards a commemorative bench in memory of Michael Campbell, a long-term Shalden resident and a former High Sheriff of Hampshire.
It was unveiled by Linda Campbell, surrounded by all her family, on a very hot Sunday in May - a fitting tribute to Michael, who did so much to support the church and the village.
More than 40 contributors raised a glass of bubbly in memory of a much-loved member of Shalden village.
Hardline Community Wellbeing CIC
A non-profit making community interest company has been launched to make well-being and self-defence accessible for everyone.
Hardline Community Wellbeing CIC is run byJake Phillips and Hannah Wright, who aim to break down barriers to fitness, well-being and personal safety.
Jake said: “The CIC was created after recognising that many people in our area face challenges accessing suitable activities and support. We aim to provide inclusive programmes.”
These people include children and adults with special educational needs, for whom there are friendly boxing fitness and martial arts sessions that focus on confidence, emotional regulation, fitness and social connection.
Women seeking practical self-defence skills are also catered for, giving them increased confidence, awareness and techniques to help them feel safer in everyday situations.
Hardline also helps individuals and families from low-income households to ensure financial barriers do not prevent them taking opportunities to improve their physical and mental well-being.
Jake added: “As instructors with years of experience working within the fitness and martial arts industry, we have seen first-hand the positive impact that these activities can have on people's confidence, resilience, mental health and sense of belonging.
“We wanted to create something that prioritises inclusion and community impact over profit. Our mission is simple: everyone, regardless of their background, ability or financial circumstances, deserves access to safe, supportive and empowering well-being opportunities.
“We are excited to bring these programmes to our local community and hope to work alongside individuals, schools, community groups, families and local organisations to reach those who could benefit most.”
For more information email Jake and Hannah at [email protected], visit www.hcwcic.com or call 07866 840404.
Open Farm Sunday
Maple Farm in Ropley - home to The Wessex Flock - took part in the Linking Environment And Farming (LEAF) charity’s 20th Open Farm Sunday event on June 7.
Among those attending were East Hampshire MP Damian Hinds. He said: “I had a wonderful morning with The Wessex Flock on Sunday.
“Open Farm Sunday is a brilliant initiative that gives people the chance to see first-hand our local farmers in action and the wide range of quality produce they grow and rear. A great day out and well worth a visit.”
The event at Maple Farm in Gilbert Street included a farm trail, hands-on workshops and a chance to meet its 6,000 sheep plus hundreds of lambs.
People learned about sheep farming, sustainable wool production and how the farm worked in harmony with nature, and there were demonstrations of the wool-making process from fleece to finished product.
The four-hour event aimed to give families a first-hand look at modern farming and the journey from field to fabric.
Tea, coffee, cake and a barbecue were available throughout, local traders ran stalls and The Wessex Flock’s products were on sale.
Open Farm Sunday manager Annabel Shackleton said: "For 20 years farms across Britain have opened their gates to help build trust, inspire curiosity and show how farming with nature is shaping a more sustainable food future.
"Every event is different, but what they all share is a willingness to start conversations, answer questions and give visitors a real experience of farming."
St Peter’s Church Bell Ringers
Potential campanologists can learn the art of bell ringing at St Peter’s Church in Petersfield.
Practice sessions are held on Mondays from 7.30pm until 9pm, and there is also service ringing on Sundays from 9am to 9.25am for the Eucharist.
St Peter’s bell ringers are members of the Winchester and Portsmouth Diocesan Guild of Church Bell Ringers.
St Peter’s has a ring of eight bells in the approximate key of F. The smallest bell, the treble, weighs 4cwt 1qtr 14lbs and its diameter is 2ft 3¼in.
The other bells in the ring gradually increase in weight and size, and their notes go down the octave, until number eight, the tenor - weight approximately 15cwt, diameter 3ft 8¾in - is reached.
A chime hammer is fitted to the treble bell so that it can be operated at ground level, primarily so that the Sanctus may be rung during the Celebration of the Eucharist.
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