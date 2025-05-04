Crowds streamed into Gostrey Meadow on Saturday, May 3 as Farnham turned out in force for the Great Farnham Duck Race — one of the town’s most cherished and colourful traditions.
Excitement rippled through the riverside park as spectators gathered to watch a sea of yellow take over the River Wey.
Hundreds of numbered rubber ducks were poured into the water from Long Bridge, marking the start of each heat. From there, the plucky paddlers bobbed their way downstream, all vying for the coveted title of Champion Duck 2025.
Organised by the Farnham Weyside Rotary Club and supported by local groups including Farnham’s Air Cadets, the event proved to be another quacking success.
“Those ducks were in fine fettle,” said a Rotary Club spokesperson. “They’d completed their training and were raring to go. Gostrey Meadow was bursting with colour, music, and laughter — it really was a day to remember.”
Families enjoyed traditional amusements, children’s rides, and live music from the Rock Choir, while food and drink stalls kept the crowds well-fed and refreshed.
Ducks were still being adopted on the morning of the race for £2, with each entry offering a shot at a prize.
All proceeds will benefit good causes, with this year’s nominated charity being The Woodlarks Centre, the much-loved care home and activity centre located on the edge of Farnham.
