Veterans from across Hampshire and Surrey were invited to a special event at an undisclosed location near Farnham to test out the latest in drone technology.
The event last week was hosted by local drone manufacturer Evolve Dynamics e in the lead-up to VE Day marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day. Veterans were treated to afternoon tea and given the opportunity to try out cutting-edge drones developed for modern defence.
Evolve Dynamics specialises in the design and manufacture of advanced drones used for intelligence and reconnaissance missions.
Among the attendees was 91-year-old Korean War veteran and Royal Navy Commander Charles Wylie OBE. He said who said: “The thing that struck me most is the speed of development and the way can bring to life something that didn’t exist. It is a highly technical piece of kit with an amazing amount of expertise behind it. It is very impressive.”
Royal Engineer veteran Stuart Trott, 86, added: “I’m in the Royal British Legion Yateley branch and I got a message that this was on and I was debating whether to come or not but I’m here now and really enjoying it. The technology that is involved and the expertise needed by all the staff in the different departments its quite fascinating.”
Veterans had the chance to fly the lightweight “Fox” drone, a compact 250g model launched by hand. During a live demonstration, pilots showcased the drone’s stealth capabilities by asking veterans to turn their backs as they flew and camouflaged it in the landscape.
Tom Redman, CEO of Evolve Dynamics, said: “We have had representatives from the Royal Navy, RAF and the army. We are proud of our heritage and the people who have been involved and have dedicated their lives to protecting our nation.
“Veterans have had a chance to embrace and see the future of defence technology in particular drones which has grown exponentialy since the start of the war in Ukraine.”
East Hampshire MP Damian Hinds also attended the event, spoke with veterans, and piloted one of the drones himself.