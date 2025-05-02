A new beer marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day has been launched by Hogs Back Brewery in partnership with butcher Alf Turner, with a portion of proceeds going to the Help for Heroes charity.
The Hero IPA, a 4% ABV India Pale Ale, is brewed using Cascade hops grown at Hogs Back’s farm in Tongham and Mosaic hops imported from the United States. The result is a citrusy ale that will be available on cask in local pubs from 1 May, as well as at the brewery’s shop and taproom.
The partnership brings together two businesses with strong ties to the community and a history of charitable fundraising. For every pint sold, 6p will go to Help for Heroes military veterans’ charity.
Miles Chesterman, managing director of Hogs Back Brewery, said: "Working with Alf Turner has been a fantastic experience. Their dedication to quality mirrors our own, and we are proud to produce a beer that not only tastes great but also supports our veterans."
The brewery, which opened in 1992, is known for traditional methods and its eight-acre hop garden, the largest operated by a UK brewer.
Alf Turner, a family-run butcher based in Aldershot since 1956, has long supported Help for Heroes through sales of its sausage range. The business rose to national attention after securing investment from Peter Jones on Dragons’ Den in 2012. Jones remains involved and is said to be enthusiastic about the beer launch.
Managing director Paul Turner said: "We are thrilled to introduce The Hero IPA. This beer is not only a tribute to the heroes of the past but also a way to support the heroes of today. We hope everyone enjoys this special brew and joins us in supporting a worthy cause."
Cans of The Hero IPA are due to follow later in the summer, with a 440ml version expected to hit shelves alongside the existing 50-litre keg format.