The eyes of the nation may have been London on Bank Holiday Monday for the 80th anniversary of VE Day – but a small East Hampshire village took the lead a day earlier.

The people of Binsted – the final resting place of Field Marshal Montgomery – marked the milestone on Sunday with a day of commemoration and celebration.

Monty would have been full of pride for the turnout with Revd Matt Boyes hailing the village’s “very special connection” during a poignant service in Holy Cross.

Around 100 villagers gathered in Holy Cross Binsted for the special VE Day 80th anniversary service (photo Ollie Porter). (Ollie Porter)

Churchgoers heard an airing of Sir Winston Churchill’s victory speech and sang WWII themed hymns before a procession made its way to the grave of 1st Viscount Montgomery of Alamein for a wreath-laying.

An Act of Remembrance at the war memorial followed with Falklands veteran, Lt Gen Sir Hew Pike, reading The Exhortation and Kohima Epitaph.

The procession makes its way to the grave of Field Marshall Montgomery (photo Ollie Porter) (Ollie Porter)

While the morning was all about commemoration, it was all about celebration during the afternoon with a 1940s street party taking place in The Wickham Institute.

There was dancing and singing, with villagers doing the Lambeth Walk and belting out The White Cliffs of Dover, after tucking into a rationed lunch of bread, spam, beef dripping and sandwich paste.

Silence fell around the war memorial (Photo Ollie Porter) (Ollie Porter)
A child in 1940s attire tucks into a slice of bread during a rationed lunch which included spam, beef dripping and sandwich paste. (Photo Ollie Porter) (Ollie Porter)

There was amazing memorabilia on the wall with Max Hadfield, nephew of WWII hero Major-General Lyne, suppling copies of letters, photos and even Hitler’s personal stationery for the occasion.

He said: “I thought people would be interested to see all this, as today has been a great chance to get together and remember these things.”

All smiles in during the 1940s-style VE Day party in the Wickham Institute (photo Ollie Porter) (Ollie Porter)

A picture of a baby-faced Alan Shelley enjoying a VE Day street party in New Malden also adorned the wall.

He said: “I was only in that picture because a few months earlier we were relocated to Eton – not long later a V2 bomb demolished the house next door.”