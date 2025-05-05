Hampshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious assault in Aldershot at the weekend.
Officers were called at 12.26pm on Sunday, May 4 to reports of an altercation on Victoria Road, involving a man with a knife.
It was also reported a man had been stabbed on Heathland Street.
On arrival, a man in his 40s was located outside of Cineworld with stab wounds to his head and arm. He was treated for his injuries on the scene.
A 45-year-old man from Aldershot has been arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm, and possession of a bladed article. He remains in custody at this time.
Police have conducted a number of inquiries and are now asking for any witnesses to the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 44250193837.