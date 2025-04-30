Hampshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a collision on the A31.
Officers were called at around 1.45pm on Saturday, April 26 to reports that a silver Honda Jazz left the westbound carriageway towards Alton.
It was reported the driver swerved to avoid a black Honda which had braked suddenly.
The driver of the Jazz, a woman in her 50s suffered minor injuries
.As part of the investigation police would like to identify the driver of the black Honda.
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44250181058.