Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses following an alleged assault that took place in Farnham on Friday afternoon.
The incident happened on April 18 in the car park of the Sainsbury’s store on Water Lane. Officers were called to the scene after reports of a woman being assaulted.
The woman sustained injuries classified as actual bodily harm (ABH). A man in his 60s has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody.
As the Sainsbury’s car park is typically a busy area, with both pedestrians and vehicles passing through at all times of day, police believe there may be witnesses who have not yet come forward.
Investigators are particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have seen the incident or who was in the area at the time. They are also appealing for any dash-cam footage that could help with the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police, quoting the reference number PR/45250046229.