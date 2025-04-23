Surrey Police will have ‘the highest number of officers in a generation” after locking up money for 40 more patrol cops.
The estimated £2.5 million in central government money is part of a Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee and will add to the 222 extra officers who joined the force since March 2021 – and its March 2025 total of 2,336 officers.
The new recruits will likely comprise 25 full time police officers and 15 special constables.
The programme is part of the government’s plan to have at least one named, contactable, officer in each neighbourhood, as well as dedicated teams on patrol in town centres and other hotspots.
There will also be dedicated antisocial behaviour leads in every force which Surrey Police said reflects the government’s recognition of the public’s crime and safety concerns.
Surrey Police Chief Constable, Tim De Meyer, said: “For us, the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee is a chance to strengthen our presence in the heart of our communities, with officers working alongside residents, identify local issues, and resolve problems before they escalate.
“It’s about building lasting relationships and ensuring that we are seen as a trusted resource, not just an authority figure.
“The guarantee reinforces our commitment to community engagement, crime prevention, and proactive policing.
“With this initiative, we will be better equipped to build stronger relationships, deliver more targeted interventions though our hotspot policing efforts, and improve overall safety for the communities we serve.
“The promise of increased officer numbers will enable us to further tackle issues such as anti-social behaviour, theft, and drug-related crimes.
“While the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee presents several advantages, it also comes with challenges that we must address to ensure its success.
“The demand for resources across the Force must be managed effectively to ensure that neighbourhood policing remains a priority, even in times of high demand.
“Additionally, engaging with communities that have historically had strained relationships with the police can take time and require a sensitive, consistent and tailored approach.
“However, these challenges present an opportunity for us to demonstrate our commitment to transparency, community-focused policing, and problem-solving.”
Assistant Chief Constable, Tanya Jones, said: “By staying true to the Force principles, and embracing the goals of the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee, we can strengthen our role as a trusted, proactive Force that works alongside local communities to tackle crime, improve public safety, and build a sense of community pride.
“As officers and staff, we must embrace opportunities to speak with local residents, build trust, and work collaboratively to prevent crime.
“We can create environments where residents feel heard, supported, and secure. It’s more than just policing, it’s about shaping communities in a way that promotes safety, confidence, and lasting social cohesion.”
Surrey’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Lisa Townsend welcomed the additional funding.
She said: “Based on the funding allocation provided, it is projected that Surrey Police will benefit from an additional 25 police officers, as well as 15 Special Constables.”
Adding: “Neighbourhood policing is a key commitment for Surrey Police, and residents are already benefiting from that focus, with an additional 3,500 charges and 2,500 more arrests across all crime types in 12 months.
“Initiatives such as the Safer Streets programme and hotspot policing have led to increased trust and greater intelligence gathering in our communities.
“However, forces across the country are also seeing a rise in ‘hidden’ crime types, such as fraud, domestic abuse and sextortion, and Surrey is no exception.
“These crimes have very real victims, and we must ensure those victims are getting support from specially-trained officers dedicated to pursuing justice for them.
“As part of the doctrine of operational independence, Surrey’s Chief Constable Tim De Meyer decides where his officers and staff are best-deployed to tackle offending.
“Under his leadership, the Force is one of the fastest-improving in the country. Both Tim and I are determined to ensure this brilliant progress is sustained.”