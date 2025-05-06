Officers investigating a report of a serious assault in Aldershot have charged a man.
Police were called at 12.26pm on Sunday 4 May to reports of an altercation on Victoria Road, involving a man with a knife.
It was also reported that a man had been stabbed on Heathland Street.
On arrival, a man in his 40s was located with stab wounds to his head and arm outside Cineworld. He was treated for his injuries at the scene.
Officers launched an investigation and charged a man yesterday, May 5.
Paul Gower, 45, of St Michael’s Road, Aldershot, has been charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
He is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates Court today, May 6.
If you saw what happened, and have not yet spoken with police, please get in touch by calling 101, quoting the reference number 44250193837.