A man has been jailed after threatening to kill a woman he was obsessed with.
At the beginning of July 2025, Susil Pun, now 22, was reported as a high-risk missing person to police by his family. He had left his phone and passwords with his family and, during the subsequent investigation to locate him, officers made a shocking discovery on his phone.
Officers found messages sent to the victim and her parents. Pun believed himself to be in a fictional relationship with the victim and had sent a series of threatening messages to her and her family threatening death and serious sexual assault. Among the messages were the words: "Just watch what I'm going to do to her" and "I've got a big sharp shank waiting for you."
Pun had become obsessed with the victim who, by contrast, did not even know his name until officers told her and she found him in her leavers' yearbook. They were in the same year at college, but she did not know him very well, and it is unclear why Pun created this fictional relationship.
At Guildford Crown Court on June 30 , Susil Pun, of Camberley, was sentenced to a total of six years' imprisonment following guilty pleas to one count of stalking involving fear of violence and one count of harassment.
He was also handed a two-year Stalking Protection Order, which will remain in place following his release from prison, and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £228.
Investigating officer DC Quinn Parry said: "This is a deeply concerning investigation. The defendant made repeated threats of violence and sexual violence and surveyed his victims over a period of time. It is clear his behaviour was fixated, obsessive, unwanted and repeated, four key factors that we look for in a stalking investigation.
"The threat the defendant posed to his victims cannot be understated, and I am grateful that he is off the streets and cannot cause them any further harm.
"This case highlights the need for Surrey Police's continued emphasis on tackling violence against women and girls and helping to foster a culture free from this kind of violence."
In his statement, the victim's father said: "As a young woman navigating the world, this ordeal has robbed her of her independence and joy, replacing them with distrust. I have seen her question her past actions even though she is entirely innocent in this situation."
If you or someone you know is experiencing stalking, you can find further support and information on Surrey Police's website.
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