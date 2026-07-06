Police say a witness appeal has led to progress in their investigation into a reported rape in Haslemere, as enquiries continue.
The alleged attack is reported to have taken place between 10.30pm on Tuesday, June 23, and 1am on Wednesday, June 24.
Officers say the victim is being supported by specialist staff while detectives continue to build a clearer picture of the events and circumstances surrounding the report.
Following an earlier appeal to identify two potential witnesses, police have confirmed that the individuals have now been identified and are assisting officers with their enquiries. Officers thanked the public for sharing the appeal.
A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of rape in connection with the report. He has since been released on conditional bail while further enquiries are carried out. His bail conditions include a restriction preventing him from entering Haslemere.
Detective Inspector Simon Driver said: “Our enquiries have been ongoing since the report was received and have included extensive CCTV reviews, witness enquiries and work to establish a clearer picture of the movements of those in the area at the time.
“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are keen to hear from anyone who was travelling in or around the Haslemere area between 10.30pm on Tuesday, June 23, and 1am on Wednesday, June 24.
“We would particularly like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of the junction of Weydown Road and Wey Hill during this time. We are also asking anyone with dashcam, doorbell or other footage from the area to check whether they captured anything that could assist our enquiries.
“Our investigation remains ongoing while we follow all lines of enquiry. If you have any information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, please contact us.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact Surrey Police, quoting reference PR/45260074829, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
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