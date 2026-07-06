Some of Haslemere’s youngest artists will get a brush with the public at a town centre gallery next week.
Some 40 pieces of children’s artwork will be displayed at Clarendon Fine Art next Wednesday (July 15) thanks to an exciting collaboration with The Little Art Space.
Work by children who attend classes at the latter will be interspersed between artworks for sale by highly acclaimed and recognised artists.
The children have all been given the opportunity to include a professionally displayed biography with each work, explaining who they are and why they chose that piece of work to share with the public.
The Little Art Space, in Petworth Road, offers art classes for both children and adults. Its owner and director, Lucy Flavell, started her working life as a primary school teacher, before creating illustrations and commissioned work.
She subsequently worked with adults with additional needs at Post 19 Farnham before setting up The Little Art Space. Her experience means that she focuses on ensuring her pupils can flourish and grow in confidence.
Lucy said: “I have intentionally left it to the children to decide which of their artworks they want to display in the gallery.
“They have created so many amazing and varied pieces over their time with us in a huge variety of mediums.
“There are collages, drawings, paintings, mosaics, sewing projects, clay sculptures, fabric printing and much more.”
Clarendon Fine Art is part of a leading gallery group specialising in contemporary art, limited edition pieces and original works.
Lucy has built a strong relationship with Linnet Bird of Clarendon Fine Art and often brings children from her art classes into the gallery.
People can see the results at the High Street art shop and gallery from 6pm to 8pm on July 15.
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