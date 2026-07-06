Haslemere is one of more than 400 towns across the UK competing to become the country's first Town of Culture – but it is also facing stiff competition much closer to home.
The town is among almost 400 bids submitted to the Government's inaugural UK Town of Culture competition, joining neighbouring Midhurst, Petworth and Farnham, which have also thrown their hats into the ring for the prestigious title.
The winner will receive £3 million to deliver a year-long cultural programme in 2028, while shortlisted towns will each receive £250,000 to develop their plans. Judges are expected to announce the shortlist in the coming weeks.
To celebrate the nationwide response, every bidding town was invited to submit a postcard showcasing its identity and cultural ambitions. The postcards have gone on display at the Museum of Liverpool, where Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy praised the pride shown by communities across the country.
She said: "For far too long, towns across the UK have felt left out of our national story.
"Today we celebrate the local pride that has always existed in towns around the country within this amazing display of postcards from bidding towns."
Haslemere's bid was backed by the town council earlier this year following a passionate appeal from community champion Ken Griffiths, who described the competition as a huge opportunity for the town.
Speaking at the meeting, he said: "I think we can do it. The potential is enormous, so what have we got to lose? I would say nothing, but so much to gain."
Mr Griffiths also said Haslemere "punches above its weight" and has the creativity and community spirit needed to compete nationally.
Whether or not it secures the title, the Government says the competition is designed to boost investment, encourage participation in arts and culture, and leave a lasting legacy of civic pride in every town that takes part.
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