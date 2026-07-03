Police investigating a rape in Haslemere car park have identified two woman who may be potential witnesses.
Images of two white woman in their 20s who travelled together to Liss on the Portsmouth Direct Line last Tuesday (June 23) have been released by Surrey Police.
Officers believe the pair, who were seen speaking with another passenger on the train before alighting at Liss around midnight, may have important information, with police stressing neither are suspected of any criminality.
The first woman had brown hair, was wearing a black skirt, denim jacket, had sunglasses on her head and was carrying a tote bag. The second woman was blonde and wearing a white midi dress with a brown backpack.
The CCTV images have been released as part of an ongoing investigation into a reported rape near the junction of Wey Hill and Weydown Road between 10.30pm last Tuesday and 1am the following morning.
A man in his 30s who was arrested on suspicion of rape has been since been released on bail while investigations continue. He is restricted from entering Haslemere, while the victim is being supported by specialist officers.
“Our enquiries have been ongoing since the report was received,” said Detective Simon Driver, who is leading the investigation.
“We have included extensive CCTV reviews, witness enquiries and work to establish a clearer picture of the movements of those in the area at the time.
“Through these enquiries, we have identified two potential witnesses who we would like to speak to as part of our investigation.
“We believe they may hold information that could assist us in understanding the circumstances surrounding the report. I would like to make it clear that these individuals are not suspected of any criminality.”
He added: “We would particularly like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of the junction of Weydown Road and Wey Hill during this time.
“We are also asking anyone with dashcam, doorbell or other footage from the area to check whether they captured anything that could assist our enquiries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Surrey Police on 101 or via direct message on www.surrey.police.uk quoting PR/45260074829.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
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