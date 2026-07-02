Investigations are continuing into the cause of a recent garage fire at a hillside property in Haslemere.
A handful of fire engines from stations around South West Surrey were sent to Courts Mount Road on Friday, June 26.
The alarm was raised just 9pm with large plumes of smoke being seen over the area.
“We were called to a property in Haslemere at 9.02pm on 26 June following reports of a fire involving a garage,” said a spokesperson for Surrey Fire & Rescue Service.
“The garage was affected by the fire. The cause is currently unknown, and investigations are ongoing into the cause of the fire.”
All of the property’s residents were accounted for, with no injuries being reported.
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