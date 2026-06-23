Recorded crime levels in Haslemere reached a 12-month high in April – but remain among the lowest in the county.
Some 45 crimes were reported in the Haslemere, Grayswood and Chiddingfold patch during the month according to the latest www.police.uk figures.
The figure is well up from 32 recorded in March and just above the previous high of 43 set in November.
Crimes involving Violence or Sexual Offences (VSOs) were the most frequently reported, with 19 being lodged.
Anti-social behaviour (9) and shoplifting (5) were the next most frequently reported with Scotlands Close and Bell Road, Camelsdale being the most “crime-ridden” areas with four incidents apiece.
There was also a rise in the Shottermill, Critchmere, Hindhead, Beacon Hill, Churt and Weyhill patch with 65 being recorded compared to 57 in March.
The figure was the second highest recorded over the previous 12 months with VSOs (25) accounting for more than a third of recorded offences.
Five burglaries were recorded during the month with properties on Kings Road, Sturt Road, Cherry Tree Avenue and Stoatley Rise being targeted by thieves.
A robbery was also reported in the M&S and Lion Green area during the month along with six shoplifting incidents and a drugs offence.
Two further incidents involving drugs were also reported in Hindhead with the London Road and Coopers Close area appearing to be a hotspot of sorts.
Police stopped and searched four people in the area on suspicion of offences involving controlled drugs although only one – an Asian male aged 25 to 34 – was given a community resolution.
No further action was taken on the other three – a white female aged 25-34 and two males aged 18 to 24 - while no further action was also taken on a male aged 18 to 24 stopped and searched on Lion Mead.
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